The Grand River Dam Authority Police is reporting that a 67-year-old man drowned in the Illinois River this morning.
At approximately 10:18 a.m., GRDA Police, along with the Illinois River Fire Department and Northeastern Health System EMS, responded to a water rescue near Diamondhead Landing.
The man was kayaking when his vessel floated into a logjam and capsized. He was trapped underwater for several minutes.
The body was recovered at 11 a.m. and taken to the Oklahoma State Medical Examiner’s Officer. His name has not been released.
