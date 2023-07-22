An Arkansas man accused of embezzling nearly $3,500 during his employment with AutoZone Auto Parts in Tahlequah pleaded not guilty during his initial appearance on July 18.
On June 27, 2023, two counts of embezzlement were filed against Andrew Mikhail Smoot, 32, West Fork, Arkansas, in Cherokee County District Court. The defendant received a $5,000 bond.
According to court documents, between Dec. 31, 2022, and Jan. 3, 2023, Smoot, during his employment, embezzled $2,293.25, and between Oct. 1, 2022, and Oct. 31, 2022, he embezzled $1,199.98, for a total of $3,493.23.
According to the probable cause affidavit, Smoot reportedly accepted a cash refund for $2,293.25, and issued two cash refunds to his emergency contact for $599.99 each.
The defendant is scheduled to appear in court at 9 a.m. on Aug. 30, 2023, with Associate District Judge Joshua King presiding. Assistant District Attorney Justin Vann is listed as representing the state.
