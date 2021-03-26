A Tahlequah man was killed in a motorcycle crash with a vehicle on State Highway 82 and Elm Grove Road Friday afternoon.
According to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol, Boyd Christie, 56, was westbound on S.H. 82 on a 2012 Harley Davidson. Sidney Hair, 22, of Hulbert, was southbound on Elm Grove Road when he failed to at a stop sign and struck Christie.
Hair was airlifted to St. John Hospital in Tulsa, where he was admitted in stable contrition with head, trunk, arm, and leg injuries. Christie was pronounced dead at the scene by Northeastern Health System EMS.
According to the OHP report, the cause of the crash was Hair's failure to stop at stop sign.
Hair was wearing his seat belt and Christie was wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.
