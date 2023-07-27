A Tahlequah man accused of false impersonation and possession of drug paraphernalia was sentenced to five years imprisonment in Cherokee County District Court last week.
The one felony charge of falsely personate another to create liability, and one misdemeanor charge of possession of drug paraphernalia, were filed against Ricky Aguilar, 32, on June 5, 2023.
According to court documents, on May 17, 2023, Aguilar provided the Oklahoma Highway Patrol with a different name to avoid prosecution.
Authorities also found in his possession a metal pipe with burn residue on it, which was purportedly used for drugs.
The defendant pleaded guilty on July 19, 2023, and received his sentencing on July 25, 2023.
Aguilar’s five-year sentence to the Department of Corrections was issued with credit for time served.
The sentence runs concurrently with a five-year suspended sentence he received from a 2020 court case wherein he was charged with possession of a stolen vehicle, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, and no driver’s license.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.