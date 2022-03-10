An apparently homeless man told officers he'd give them a reason to arrest him, since he had nowhere to go.
On March 6, Tahlequah Police Officer Michael Cates was called to Tru by Hilton in regard to a man who was refusing to vacate a room.
The front desk clerk told Cates the man didn't have any form of payment and would't leave. Cates made contact with Aaron Harshaw, who said he had a room at Cherokee Inn but was kicked out.
"I asked him if he had anywhere to go and [he] stated 'no.' I told Harshaw he had to leave and he stated 'no,'" said Cates
Harshaw told Cates to take him to jail, but the officer advised Harshaw that he didn't have a reason to do so. "Harshaw stated, 'I'll give you a reason,'" said Cates.
The man was asked to step outside and was arrested, since he didn't have a place to go for the night, and due to his causing issues at the hotel. Harshaw was booked for vagrancy in the Tahlequah City Jail.
