A local man was injured in a single-vehicle crash 9 miles north of Hulbert on Sunday, Feb. 5.
According to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol, Gregory Green, 69, of Hulbert, was southbound on Lost City Road when he failed to negotiate a curve. Green’s 2022 Ford Ranger left the roadway and struck a tree.
Green was airlifted to St. Francis Hospital in Tulsa where he was admitted in stable condition with head and arm injuries.
According to the OHP, Green was wearing his seat belt at the time of the crash. The cause of the crash and Green’s condition are under investigation.
