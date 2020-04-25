A Kenwood man was shot and killed Friday night after an altercation.
Tahlequah Police Chief Nate King confirmed that David Jumper, of Mayes County, was shot multiple times by 18-year-old Jeriah Budder.
King said Jumper was in Tahlequah to take Budder to Mayes County, and the two men begin to argue in a vehicle Jumper was driving.
Jumper stopped the vehicle at the intersection of East Downing Street and Bluff Avenue, got out, and began hitting Budder with a closed fist.
Budder, who was armed with a gun, shot Jumper several times before he and Louis Thompson fled the scene.
Officers were on patrol in the area at the time and heard the gunshots. Officer Chase Reed found the vehicle with all four doors open, and Jumper on the ground, motionless.
Witnesses in the vehicle said Budder was intoxicated at the time of the shooting. King said officers found Budder at his house on Bluff Avenue and the gun was located.
Budder confessed to shooting Jumper and is in the Cherokee County Detention Center. Thompson was arrested for public intoxication.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.