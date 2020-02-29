A Tahlequah man was injured when he crashed his vehicle six miles outside of Kansas, Oklahoma.
On Feb. 28, Tanner Pritchett, 23, was northbound on U.S. Highway 59 in Delaware County when he lost control and left the roadway. According to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol report, Pritchett's vehicle struck a culvert and went airborne for 114 feet before coming to a rest.
Pritchett was airlifted to Washington Regional Hospital in Fayetteville, Arkansas, where he was admitted in stable condition with internal and external trunk injuries.
The report said the weather clear at the time of the crash. The cause was due to inattentive driving, and Pritchett was wearing his seatbelt.
