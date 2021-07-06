An area man was injured in a single-motorcycle crash approximately six miles south of Locus Grove on July 4.
According to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol report, Kaleb Potts, 23, of Locus Grove, was driving a 2008 Kawasaki motorcycle southbound on South 437 Road where he failed to negotiate a curve, departed the roadway, and struck an embankment.
Potts was taken to W.W. Hastings Hospital, and then transported to Saint Francis in Tulsa and admitted in critical condition with head, arm, and leg injuries.
According to the report, the roadway was dry and Potts wasn’t wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.
