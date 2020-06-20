A Gore man was injured in a June 18 crash eight miles outside of Tahlequah.
According to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol report, Charles Campbell, 79, Welling, was southbound on State Highway 82 when he failed to yield to oncoming traffic in an attempt to turn onto a private drive.
Mitchell Young, 56, Gore, was driving a Yamaha motorcycle northbound on S.H. 82 when he struck Campbell's Buick Rendezvous.
Mitchell was transported by Cherokee Nation EMS to Cookson Fire Department. He was then transported by First Flight to St. Francis Hospital in Tulsa and admitted in stable condition with head, trunk internal, and leg injuries.
According to the report, Young was not wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.
