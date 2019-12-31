An intoxicated man told officers they couldn't arrest him because the wine he drank was "the blood of Jesus."
On Dec. 26, Tahlequah Police Officer Cory Keele was dispatched to Armstrong Bank on South Muskogee Avenue in reference to a man who was inside and acting strange.
The officer allowed Sims Dildy to finish up his banking business in one of the offices when an employee stepped out, and said the man made her nervous.
She had also reported that Dildy had been drinking and smelled of alcohol.
Keele had Dildy step outside and asked him if he had drank alcohol that day.
"He stated he had been drinking wine, but it was communion wine," Keele said in the report.
The officer attempted to have Dildy perform a sobriety test, but because the man couldn't follow instructions, and he was told he was going to be arrested.
Dildy told the officer no and tried to prevent Keele from handcuffing him. Officer Josh Girdner came in to assist, and both officers were able to get the man placed in handcuffs.
"This entire time, Dildy was screaming I could not arrest him because it was the blood of Jesus," Keele said.
Dildy was transported to the Tahlequah City Jail and booked for public intoxication and resisting arrest.
