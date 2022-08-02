A firefighter escaped injury when a man, reportedly high on drugs, threw a rock at him.
Tahlequah Firefighter Logan Hackworth was one of several who responded to a two-vehicle crash on State Highway 51 and State Highway 10 over the weekend.
EMS personnel were already speaking with those involved in the crash as Hackwork was checking the vehicle that was at fault.
"There was no one in it and as I turned around, the man had a rock in his hand and was coming at me," Hackworth said. "I turned around and he chunked it at me, so I ducked."
One of the paramedics took Alex Pfister to the ground while Hackworth assisted, and they waited for deputies with the Cherokee County Sheriff's Office to arrive.
Pfister was reportedly high on methamphetamine and fentanyl at the time he crashed into the other vehicle and threw the rock. He was transported to the hospital before he was taken to the Cherokee County Detention Center.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.