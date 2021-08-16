A Tahlequah man was taken to jail after crashing his vehicle into a tree while apparently high on drugs.
On July 28, Tahlequah Police Sgt. Justin Leatherwood was on patrol when he saw a vehicle leaving a hotel where drug activity had been reported. Leatherwood pulled behind the vehicle, and the driver accelerated north on Garden Road before the officer activated his emergency lights.
“We were traveling approximately 90 mph on Ross [Street], the vehicle turned north on Nalley Road continuing to East Downing Street,” Leatherwood said in his police report.
The vehicle turned onto State Highway 51, accelerated to 105 mph, and began driving into oncoming traffic. As both vehicles approached North Oakdale Road, John Kevin Taylor Jr. slammed on the brakes, and a man and woman then fled on foot.
“The suspect took off again continuing north driving in the oncoming traffic lane, and at Todd’s access, the suspect almost hit a car head-on,” Leatherwood said.
Taylor turned onto 569 Road, and Leatherwood noticed one of the brakes began glowing orange and red due to the heat.
“I knew the brakes would not last much longer and I backed off the suspect, and the suspect continued until [he] crashed, striking a tree at approximately 80 mph. The suspect crawled out the driver's window and was taken into custody,” Leatherwood said.
Dispatched advised the vehicle was reported stolen out of Tulsa, and Taylor claimed he bought the vehicle for $2,600. Leatherwood searched Taylor's pockets and found methamphetamine. The man admitted he used the drug an hour before he crashed.
Taylor had his blood was drawn and Northeastern Health System EMS tended to his injuries he sustained during the crash.
Taylor was medically cleared and transported to the Cherokee County Detention Center, where he was booked in for fail to stop at stop sign, felony eluding, possession of controlled dangerous substance, failure to wear seatbelt, possession of stolen vehicle, and driving under influence of drugs.
