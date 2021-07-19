A 75-year-old man was killed after crashing his vehicle 15 miles north of Tahlequah.
According to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol report, Billy Tidwell, of Red Oak, was driving a 2015 Nissan Versa on 545 Road early Monday morning, July 19, when he failed to negotiate a curve.
The vehicle veered off the roadway, hit a group of trees, and pinned Tidwell for an unknown period of time. Tidwell was transported by Cherokee Nation EMS to Northeastern Health System, and then airlifted to St. John’s Hospital in Tulsa, where he was admitted in critical condition with head and arm injuries.
Tidwell died from his injuries just after 9 a.m. Monday. According to the report, Tidwell was not wearing his seat belt at the time of the crash.
