A man driving a stolen vehicle died early Monday morning after fleeing from police.
A black GMC pickup truck was reported stolen from a location on Griffin Avenue. Officer Robert Jones spotted the vehicle matching the description at Stick Ross Mountain Road and the Bertha Parker Bypass. When he attempted to stop the vehicle, a pursuit ensued.
Officers lost sight of the vehicle on Stick Ross Mountain, and continued trying to locate the truck on Coffee Hollow Road. Police found the vehicle after it had crashed and struck a tree. Chief Nate King said it appeared as though the driver lost control due to a slick roadway and high speeds.
The driver was pronounced dead at the scene. The name of the man has not been released at this time.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.