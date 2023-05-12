After being accused of biting a Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office deputy’s hand during an altercation at the Cherokee County Courthouse, a man from a Mounds, Oklahoma, pleaded not guilty to the assault.
The charge of assault and battery on a police officer was filed in Cherokee County District Court against Henry Joseph Jaquez, 41, on March 16, 2023. He pleaded not guilty on May 10.
According to the probable cause affidavit filed in the Cherokee County Court Clerk’s office, Jaquez was an inmate making a court appearance on March 6, 2023, when he became irate in the stairwell. He reportedly began yelling and screaming that the court system was “raping” him.
The defendant began resisting authorities as they tried to calm him down. When authorities placed Jaquez’s hands behind his back, he reportedly continued resisting and was taken to the ground, where he calmed down enough to be put into the transport van.
Once inside the van, the defendant began to beat his head against the window. He was taken out of the van and placed into a patrol truck with a cage.
During the altercation, Jaquez reportedly bit Deputy David Butts’ hand, causing it to bleed. The deputy received medical care for the wound.
The defendant is scheduled to appear in court again at 1:30 p.m. on June 21 with Special District Judge Gary Huggins presiding. Jaquez is represented by Jay K. Ramey out of Tulsa, Oklahoma, while Assistant District Attorney Haley Robinson is representing the state.
