After being accused of first-degree murder after allegedly supplying the victim with a lethal dose of fentanyl, a Tahlequah man pleaded not guilty to the charge.
Matthew Kyle Santana, 32, pleaded not guilty during his initial appearance in Cherokee County District Court on June 21, 2023, nearly one month after the first-degree murder and distribution of controlled dangerous substance charges were filed.
According to the probable cause affidavit, Dakota Hiatt, 29, was found inside the bathroom at the Clear Creek 66 gas station on East Allen Road on Jan. 1, 2023.
On the floor of the bathroom, authorities reportedly found a lighter; aluminum foil with burnt residue on it; a pen that had been fashioned into a pipe containing burnt residue; a small plastic baggy that contained a white crystal-like substance; and a small piece of foil.
According to court documents, the medical examiner’s report indicated Hiatt died from fentanyl toxicity. During the investigation, police reportedly found the victim had sent Santana $50 through Cash App just seven minutes before Hiatt, Santana, and a woman were seen entering the store.
After watching the surveillance video at the store, authorities observed Hiatt purchase a cigar and then exit the store, while the woman went to the restroom. Once she exited the restroom, she and Santana purchased a few items and left. Hiatt then can be seen entering the store again and going into the restroom. He was not seen leaving.
According to reports, police found text messages between the victim and Santana discussing a sale; however, when questioned, he insisted Hiatt got the fentanyl from another individual.
After obtaining a search warrant for Santana’s Facebook account, authorities found messages he had sent to someone on Jan. 1, 2023, when he was attempting to sell “fire,” stating it was a “whole new level.” He also reportedly told the potential buyer that he almost overdosed himself.
Santana is scheduled to appear in court again for a felony disposition docket at 9 a.m. on Aug. 2, 2023, with Associate District Judge Joshua King presiding.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.