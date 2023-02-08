A man who allegedly tried to intentionally cause a deputy to crash during a pursuit last year pleaded not guilty.
On Aug. 27, 2022, Cherokee County Sheriff's Sgt. Brad Baker and his K-9 partner, Crush, were called to reports of a domestic disturbance in the area of Caney Ridge.
The caller advised dispatch of a man and a woman fighting on the side of the road, next to a black Ford truck.
They said Dale Lawrence Roeper left the area in the truck, and he was possibly armed with a firearm.
"Moments later, a second reporting party to Cherokee County 911 reported a black Ford pickup attempted to hit the reporting party with the black Ford pickup in the area of the Lake Tenkiller bridge on Highway 82," CCSO said.
Baker met the truck and tried to conduct a traffic stop.
But Roeper hit the brakes several times in an attempt to force Baker to crash into the vehicle.
"Sgt. Baker could see the driver of the black Ford pickup reaching into the floorboard of the pickup; Sgt. Baker felt the driver was reaching for a firearm," the CCSO report said.
The pursuit continued on to East 843 Road and Carter Creek Road before Roeper crashed in a wooded area and took off on foot.
Baker, Crush, additional deputies, deputy marshals with the Cherokee Nation Marshal Service, and troopers with the Oklahoma Highway Patrol, were unable to locate Roeper.
Deputy Tanner Hendley and an OHP trooper found Roeper at a Tahlequah motel and arrested him.
He was charged with assault and battery on a police officer, and endangering other while eluding/attempting to elude police officer after former conviction of a felony.
Roeper pleaded not guilty during his initial appearance on Sept. 27, 2022, and the case was slated for the felony disposition docket on Jan. 18, 2023.
District 27 District Attorney Jack Thorp said the felony disposition docket was moved by the court, and a future court date will be set soon.
According to online court records, no attorney is listed to represent Roeper.
