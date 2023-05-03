After allegedly robbing the Best Western hotel last month, a Tahlequah man received a $100,000 bond in Cherokee County District Court at his initial appearance on May 2.
Felony charges of first-degree robbery, two counts of possession of firearm after former felony conviction, and unlawful possession of controlled drug with intent to distribute were filed against Richard Dale Lea, 41, on May 1, 2023.
According to court documents, Lea had in his possession two handguns after he was convicted in 2022 of pointing a firearm after former felony conviction and convicted in 2018 of possession of a firearm on probation after former felony conviction.
The defendant also allegedly had in his possession methamphetamine with intent to distribute.
According to police reports, on April 9 the Best Western hotel clerk told police she was advised by her manager to keep half of Lea’s room deposit as the room smelled of marijuana, and the towels and sheets were damaged.
She reported that Lea became upset and when she opened the drawer to give the guest half of his deposit back, Lea ran around the counter, shoved the clerk out of the way, grabbed the money in the drawer, and fled. The hotel employee told police she was unsure the exact amount of money Lea had stolen.
Authorities later located the suspect that afternoon at Circle S Laundry on Downing Street.
As of May 3, a court date had not been scheduled for the defendant.
