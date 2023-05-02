A Tahlequah man received a three-year deferred sentence and unsupervised probation after pleading no contest to hitting three people with his vehicle.
Two counts of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon were filed in Cherokee County District Court against Eric Avery, 41, on April 18, 2022.
According to court documents, on April 1, 2022, Avery “without justifiable or excusable cause” hit two male adults and a 13-year-old girl with a black 2011 Ford Edge.
Avery first pleaded not guilty to the charges during his initial appearance on May 17, 2022. During a Jan. 25, 2023, court appearance he was required to provide proof of sobriety prior to the state's revising an offer to the defendant.
The defendant appeared before Cherokee County Special District Judge Gary Huggins on April 26, 2023, when he entered his plea. As part of his sentence, the two felony counts were reduced to a misdemeanor and was ordered to pay $100 per month.
Avery is ordered to appear back in Cherokee County District Court at 10 a.m. on April 22, 2026.
