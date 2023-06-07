Court proceedings have been delayed for an Arkansas man accused of assault and battery and driving intoxicated with a minor in the vehicle, to allow the defendant to complete DUI School.
Daniel Clayton Clenney, 42, Uniontown, Arkansas, faces a felony charge of child endangerment by driving under the influence, and misdemeanor charges of driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol, two counts of domestic abuse assault and battery, carrying a firearm while under the influence, and resisting an officer.
The charges were filed in Cherokee County District Court on Jan. 4, 2023, following his arrest on Dec. 13, 2022.
According to court documents, Clenney was reportedly driving on Dec. 13, 2022, under the influence of alcohol near West Sugar Hollow Road and Indian Road in Cherokee County while transporting a minor, according to court documents.
The defendant, while intoxicated, also allegedly hit his wife, and head-butted his sister-in-law and threw a glass of beer in her face. He also reportedly had a rifle in his possession, and when deputies with the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office were taking him into custody, he allegedly resisted arrest by pulling away from them.
On Jan. 18, 2023, Clenney pleaded not guilty to all charges. The defendant is scheduled to appear in court at 10 a.m. on July 12, 2023, with Special District Judge Gary Huggins presiding. Clenney is represented by local attorney B.J. Baker, while Assistant District Attorney William Cosner is representing the state.
