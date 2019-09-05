A local man was reported missing by family members early Thursday morning, Sept. 5, after failing to arrive as scheduled at a family member’s residence the previous evening.
A search for David Ward at his residence and the area surrounding his house southwest of Tahlequah was unsuccessful. He is reported to use a walking cane and carry a backpack, and both were found in his home.
Anyone with information of Ward’s location or who has seen him should contact the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office at 918-456-2583.
Ward is described as a 56-year-old white male with red hair and blue eyes. He is approximately 5 feet, 8 inches tall and weighs around 200 pounds.
