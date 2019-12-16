A Tahlequah man was arrested after he tried to run from police with drugs in his pocket.
On Dec. 12, Tahlequah Police Officer Josh Girdner was dispatched to Tahlequah Terrace Apartments after he received a report on a man who was banned from the property. The apartment manager said she received information that Brandon Berry was inside one of the units, and he wasn't supposed to be there.
The manager also said she was told there were drugs and possibly a firearm in the apartment. Dispatch notified officers that Berry had felony warrants out of Bentonville, Arkansas, and they were willing to extradite.
Sgt. Jason Girdner, Officer Cory Keele, and Officer Josh Girdner went to the front door of the apartment, while Officer Chris Smith went to the back door.
Berry answered the door and said he didn't live at the apartment.
"I asked if the person who lived there was inside and he stated yes, and that he would go get him," Officer Girdner said in the report.
Berry walked to the back of the apartment while officers spoke to the tenant. Officer Girdner noticed Berry had opened the back door and began to walk outside. He yelled at the man to stop, but the suspect ignored the commands.
Sgt. Girdner and Officer Keele ran around toward the back of the apartment while Officer Girdner stayed in the front with the occupant.
"Shortly after, Officer Keele walked back to the front of the apartment to my location and advised me that Berry was placed into custody and that he attempted to flee," Officer Girdner said in the report.
After the apartment was cleared, Officer Girdner approached a patrol unit where Berry was and asked him why he ran.
Berry said he knew he had a warrant.
The officer asked him if he had anything illegal on him and he admitted he had a pipe.
"I then asked him if he had anything else and he advised he had some 'dope' in his pocket," Officer Girdner said in the report.
"I then removed a plastic baggie containing a white crystalline substance, which I believed to be methamphetamine, from his pocket."
Berry was taken to the Cherokee County Detention Center and booked for possession of a controlled dangerous substance, possession of paraphernalia, obstruction, resisting arrest, and outstanding warrants.
