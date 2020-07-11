An intoxicated man claimed he tried to stab someone who scared him.
On July 6, Tahlequah Police Officer Justin Leatherwood was dispatched to Cherokee Courthouse Square on a report of two men fighting. Dispatchers advised one man had a knife.
Officer Thomas Donnell arrived to see a man point toward Edward Sawney, who was across the street near Boomerang Diner. Sawney appeared intoxicated and had blood on both of his hands. He said he accidentally cut himself when he tried to stab a man.
Sawney claimed he was scared of the other man and was taken to jail for public intoxication.
