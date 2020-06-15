by Keri Thornton
A local man has admitted to shooting and killing his neighbor's two dogs, and the owner of the animals has filed a civil suit.
On June 2, Tahlequah Police Department Officer Reed Felts was dispatched to Larry Avenue. According to reports, Keith Baker said his neighbor, Roger Williams, killed his neighbor's Labrador retrievers.
"[Williams] said he came out of his house to get things ready for the concrete trucks to show up, when he was chased into his house by two dogs," Felts said in the report. "Mr. Williams said both dogs were very aggressive and charged him."
Williams said he called 911 when he got inside his house and was told that Animal Control would be responding to his location.
"Mr. Williams said he retrieved a shotgun from his safe, looked out the window and didn't see the dogs. Mr. Williams said he thought the dogs had left, so he went back outside," Felts said. "Mr. Williams told me the dogs came around the corner of his building, charging him."
Williams said he feared being attacked, so he shot the dogs. He said the first dog died immediately, but the second was still alive.
"He said around 8:45 hours, Animal Control arrived. Mr. Williams said he explained the situation ... and that the second dog was still alive," Felts said.
Williams said the officer asked him to get a small-caliber gun to euthanize the dog. Williams described the dogs as pit bulldogs. On June 5, Lori Krueger, the dogs' owner, wrote a statement at TPD, wherein she said Williams had killed her two "yellow Labradors."
"Upon arriving, Roger Williams stated to me that the dogs were guarding his shop and that he had things to do, so he re-entered his home, got a shotgun, and killed both dogs," Krueger said.
Krueger said Williams told her if he had known they were her dogs, he wouldn't have shot them.
Krueger has filed a civil suit against Williams, and they are set to appear in court on Sept. 23.
