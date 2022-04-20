An hour-long pursuit through Cherokee and Adair counties ended after the driver crashed just outside of Westville.
On April 19, Cherokee County Sheriff's Deputy Nick Chute was on patrol in the area of South Muskogee Avenue and East Willis Road when he observed a black car traveling at a high rate of speed.
"I also noticed when the vehicle passed me, the passenger side brake light was not functioning," Chute said in his sheriff's report.
Lt. Jarrod Rye initiated a traffic stop, but the driver ran a stop sign and turned southbound on State Highway 82. The driver, Dustin Donval Gifford, threw a lit substance from the vehicle.
"As myself and Lt. Rye were attempting to get the vehicle stopped, our dispatch advised us that Tahlequah Police Department was taking a stolen vehicle report inside the city limits of Tahlequah, and the stolen vehicle was the one we were attempting to stop. Our dispatch also advised us the vehicle was stolen at knifepoint," said Chute.
Other deputies were advised of the pursuit as Gifford continued to drive southbound on S.H. 82. Chute said the vehicle veered into oncoming traffic and Gifford continuously slammed on the brakes.
"The vehicle turned onto Highway 100, where we continued eastbound into Adair County. After an unsuccessful attempt from spike strips, the vehicle continued into Stilwell city limits and then northbound on Highway 59 through Stilwell, and eventually through the city of Westville," Chute said.
Once the pursuit had gone through Westville, Gifford turned off the headlights before turning onto Chewy Road and into rural Adair County.
"The vehicle crashed out in rural Adair County near the intersection of East 692 Road and South 4720 Road," said Chute.
Gifford and Kimberly Joyce Walker were taken into custody.
Deputies found a green pocketknife on the driver's side floorboard. Tahlequah police officers said it was the knife described by the victim that was used during the theft.
Gifford was taken to the Cherokee County Detention Center and booked on tribal charges of possession of stolen vehicle, felony eluding, throwing a lit substance from a motor vehicle, defective equipment and driving under revocation. Walker was booked for possession of stolen vehicle.
No one was injured during the incident.
