Man threatens cop, says 'not even God' will be able to help

A Tahlequah man threatened law enforcement officers and said he wanted them to kill him.
On Sept. 12, Tahlequah Police Officer Kyle Reed was dispatched to 302 Wilson Ave. on two separate occasions for a domestic disturbance that had turned physical. He said each time an officer responded, the other party had left the area.
Reed was called to the same address for a third time that night on a report of an intoxicated man. He met with the suspect and asked for his name.
The man, who later turned out to be Gary Wilson, refused to give officers his name and repeatedly asked if he was being detained.
Reed detained the man and asked for his name a second time. Wilson repeated his question, and according to Reed, he became aggressive. After a third time, Reed arrested the subject for obstruction and public intoxication.
When Officer Steven Smith escorted Wilson to a patrol car, the suspect began to struggle and had to be pinned against the car.
"Wilson then began to strike his head on the protective plastic between the front and the back seat," said Smith.
The suspect continued to batter his head and had to be removed from the vehicle. Smith told him he needed to stop to ensure his safety. Wilson then said he had nothing to lose and wanted officers to kill him. He was transported to city jail, where he continued to strike his head on the cell door, eventually causing a cut on his forehead.
"Wilson stated that he was positive for Hepatitis C and that he could be looking for Officer Smith, once he was released, to do harm to him," said Reed.
Wilson was then transported the Cherokee County Detention Center for additional charges. Before leaving jail, he had his head and face cleaned off of blood from the cut. While in Reed's patrol vehicle, Wilson smeared his blood on the rear driver's side window.
While in the detention center, Wilson told Smith, "Not even God can help you now." He was charged with public intoxication, obstruction, resisting arrest and threatening to perform acts of violence.
