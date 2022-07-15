A man allegedly told investigators he would kill them and their families when they showed up to search his house.
On July 5, Cherokee County Sheriff's Deputy James Carver met with Josh Newton, who reported two of his vehicles were broken into and his camera equipment was stolen. Newton was contacted by an employee of a local pawn shop who purchased camera lenses. The employee had seen a Facebook post wherein Newton shared what items of his were taken. Undersheriff James Brown and Sgt. Ryan Robison was dispatched to the business and were told who sold the items. They located the man, who admitted to breaking in to the vehicles and selling the stolen equipment. He said there were more items at his house and took the deputies there to retrieve those. Sgt. James Morgan and Brown were inside the residence when Richard Harrington emerged and began telling them he would have them and their families killed. Harrington told the men get out of his house and to get a search warrant. Brown contacted the Tahlequah Police Department, since the suspect said he stole items in the city limits. Authorities returned to the house with a search warrant and recovered the stolen property and several containers of marijuana. Morgan said there was a large amount of drug paraphernalia that wasn't seized because the volume was too high to deal with at the time. They found more marijuana in Harrington's bedroom, but he was licensed to have it. Harrington was arrested for knowingly concealing stolen property and threatening act of violence. The Department of Human Services was called, as there was a 14-year-old living in the residence where Harrington was smoking marijuana. Brown said the man who stole the items was cooperative during the investigation and expressed willingness to pay back what he took.
Investigators met with a man after they were informed of stolen items in Hulbert on July 12. The man met with Sgt. Pete Broderick, Capt. Derrick Grant, and Morgan at a gas station with a stolen four-wheeler. Morgan and Broderick responded to a house on Groat Road and noticed several vehicle parked in the front yard. A blue Jeep was one of the vehicles on the property, and authorities confirmed it was a blue Jeep that was recently stolen out of Tahlequah. The vehicle was missing its wheels, tires, a wrench, and a light bar. Gary Foster said a man brought the vehicle to his property and the man who met with investigators at the gas station was who brought in the four-wheeler. Investigators spoke with the man who brought the Jeep over, and he claimed he did so because he knew Foster needed the motor. Foster was was arrested and and booked for knowingly concealing stolen property.
On July 13, Sgt. Broderick was out near Clear Creek Road and noticed a vehicle traveling at a high rate of speed. The vehicle pulled into a driveway when Broderick asked the driver for his license and proof of insurance. Joshua Bird said he didn't have a driver's license. The passenger was asked to step out of the vehicle before dispatch advised Bird's license was suspended and that he was wanted. The passenger was listed as a runaway in Cherokee County and Bird admitted he knew that. He said the two were in a relationship and she was almost 18 years old. The girl took off on foot from the traffic stop and was caught a short time later. She was transported to the sheriff's office until DHS arrived. Bird was taken to jail and booked on tribal charges.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.