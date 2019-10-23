A woman's apartment was trashed by a man she recently met on social media.
On Oct. 16, Tahlequah Police Sgt. Bryan Qualls was dispatched to 1324 E. Allen Road on a vandalism call. When he knocked on the apartment door, the tenant answered, and he noticed four holes in a wall in the entryway.
"When I walked into the living room area of the residence, I noticed the furniture was in disarray," Qualls said in the report.
The couch was on top of an overturned coffee table. Chairs were also flipped over and items were scattered on the floor. Qualls asked the tenant what happened, and she said she had been talking to a man on social media.
The woman said she and the man had been talking for awhile, and when she got off work around 1 a.m., he came over a few hours later. She told officers that was the first time the two had met in person, and he was being rude to her the entire time. Because of his behavior, she asked him to leave, but he refused.
"She stated that he told her he was not leaving and that someone would have to make him leave," said Qualls.
She began to call security, and that's when the man stood up as if to leave, and she ended the call. Instead of leaving, he began yelling that he drove an hour from Tulsa and she couldn't make him leave. He first picked up coasters off her coffee table and threw them.
"She stated that he then picked up her coffee table and threw it at her dog and struck the dog with the table," said Qualls. "He then knocked everything off of her kitchen table onto the floor."
She said the man picked up her couch and threw it on top of the coffee table and broke it. By this time, he had gone downstairs toward the front door and punched four holes in the wall before he walked outside.
Qualls photographed the damage and took a statement from the woman. He tried to contact the man several times by telephone, but there was no answer.
