A California man was booked on several charges, including trying to pay a hotel guest for sex acts.
On March 3, Tahlequah Police Officer Bruce Gower was dispatched to Rodeway Inn due on a report that an intoxicated man was trying to fight other guests.
"Dispatch notified for officer safety that the male was wearing a bullet-proof vest. I recalled that during shift change, Sgt. Elden Graves had told us about an individual matching that description who was carrying a firearm and wearing a bullet-proof vest that they were unable to locate from a previous call," Gower wrote in his report.
Officers met with the manager, and they were told Michael Ray Will exposed himself to a guest and asked her to perform sexual acts for money.
"[The manager] also mentioned that the male had given her empty [shell casings] and told her he had 'shot someone up' earlier," Gower said.
Officers went to Will's room and knocked on the door, but there was no answer. They could hear a dog barking and growling behind the door and the manager went to get the key card.
Officers found Will lying face-down on the bed, with the aggressive dog nearby.
"I withdrew my Taser and aimed it at the dog. I told Officer [Caleb Murray] to watch the dog and told Officer "David Trammell] to assist me in detaining Will. I approached Will and the dog jumped onto the bed as if to protect Will," Gower said.
Will awoke and officers quickly grabbed his arms to detain him, but he resisted and pulled away.
Meanwhile, the dog continued to bark aggressively as officers struggled with Will.
"Will attempted to escape through the second-floor bedroom window, which was open," Gower said.
Officers pulled him away from the window and was told to comply, but he refused.
Gower deployed his Taser and struck Will in the thigh.
He was taken to the ground but still wouldn't comply. Gower activated his Taser two times but it didn't have an effect on Will.
"Officer Trammell, who was on Will's left side, called out there was a firearm on his person and removed the firearm from inside the waistband appendix holster and tossed it onto the hotel bed," Gower said.
Will was taken to the Cherokee County Detention Center for booking. Gower was advised Will is a convicted felon who had a protective order against him.
"I looked around the hotel room and saw the bullet-proof vest lying on the bed and a box of ammunition on the counter, which contained five rounds of Hornady Custom 9mm Luger hollow-point cartridges," Gower said.
Gower said the firearm appeared to be a Polymer 80 handgun, which resembled the shape and design of a Glock 26.
"I was familiar with this type of firearm and observed that it was not serialized, which is common with Polymer 80 handguns [as those] are typically sold as a parts kit and assembled at home," he said.
Gower said there was a mounted Trijicon RMR red dot sight on the gun, along with word, "ALLAH."
"The firearm also had a black threaded barrel, a black lower grip module, and a stainless steel guide rod with an intergraded laser sight," Gower said.
"The firearm had a brass cartridge in the chamber with a red tip, the magazine that was inserted into the firearm was a 15-round Glock magazine and contained four Winchester 9mm Hollow Point cartridges and 11 Hornady 9 mm Hollow Point cartridges."
Gower spoke with the guest who Will approach, and she said he exposed himself before handing her $20, asking for oral sex.
Will was booked on charges of disturbing the peace, obstructing an officer, resisting arrest, possession of a firearm after felony conviction, possession of a firearm while intoxicated, and soliciting prostitution.
