UPDATE: Rob Skala was admitted to a bed at Northeastern Health System at 3:30 a.m.on Aug. 6. He was discharged later that afternoon. The story below was relevant earlier in the week, when beds outside of Tahlequah were unavailable.
Rob Skala and Lavonda Terrell are a husband and wife who operate a local restaurant, but recently, they have spent a significant amount of time in and out of hospitals. On Thursday evening, they were in the Northeastern Health System emergency room because they couldn't find a hospital bed.
Skala underwent a cardiac ablation at a site contracted by St. Francis Hospital in Tulsa on July 19, and has been asked to take it easy by his doctors. Over the past few weeks, he has experienced chest pains, so he has had to return to the hospital.
"I've got chest pains and shortness of breath," said Skala. "I get it usually a couple of times per day. Sometimes they are bad enough for me to take medicine, and sometimes they are bad enough to be annoying."
Recently, they have hurt enough for him to return to the hospital. He was informed Thursday afternoon that there are no hospitals beds for him at the hospital.
"The cardiologist just found out there are no beds in the entire state of Oklahoma. This is any department, any floor, in any hospital through the state of Oklahoma," said Terrell.
The reason hospital beds are as scarce as they are is because they are being filled by COVID patients.
"It would have been my first choice to go back to St. Francis," said Skala. "But that isn't possible right now. They've had phone calls from Tennessee for people looking for hospital beds."
He said NHS has been up front with them in telling them why he can't be admitted to the cardiology department - because they are on the edge or their resources.
"I'm staying here, and they have a cardiologist specialist here. There are no beds. OSU is diverting everyone," he said.
To make matters worse, neither Skala nor Terrell are vaccinated, even though they would like to be. He has a preexisting condition that has prevented him from receiving the vaccine, and she has been instructed by her primary care provider not to get it. She has also recently been discharged from surgery.
When they asked when a bed would become available, they were told, "It will be a while." She expects to be in the ER all night.
"If they release him, they will be liable if something happens to him, so they won't release him," said Terrell. "But the problem is there is nowhere else to go."
They do not have a lot of family to fall back on, because they recently attend a church camp at Turner Fall, where a COVID outbreak took place, and many of her family are in quarantine.
Until a bed opens up, they are going to wait in the emergency room with other patients, many of whom have COVID-19.
"Normally, the rule is if there is a COVID patient, they wouldn't let him be in the ER, but they are throwing their hands up and letting people in," she said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.