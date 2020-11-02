A man wanted for child sexual abuse and other crimes led police on a vehicle pursuit and foot chase before being snared.
On Oct. 31, Tahlequah Police Sgt. Bryan Qualls and Officer Lane Cobb were on patrol in the area of North Cedar Avenue and Bertha Parker Bypass when they set up a speed enforcement area.
"While conducting the speed enforcement, Officer Cobb and I observed a white Buick car traveling southbound on North Cedar Avenue toward the Bertha Parker Bypass," Qualls said.
The two officers followed the vehicle but couldn't conduct a stop because another vehicle was directly behind the Buick. Cobb conducted a traffic stop on the other vehicle for a violation, and Qualls continued to catch up with the Buick.
"I waited until there was a safe place in the roadway to conduct the traffic stop. The vehicle approached the intersection of East Allen Road and Highway 51. The vehicle turned south on Highway 51," Qualls said.
When Qualls turned on his emergency lights, the driver turned onto Old Highway 62 toward East Downing Street and began to speed away.
"A short distant down the road, I saw the driver open the driver's door and continue driving," Qualls said. "The vehicle swerved into the oncoming lane of travel. The vehicle continued in the oncoming lane of travel, then came to an abrupt stop."
The driver, Alex Castillo, took off running into the woods and up a steep embankment. Qualls ran after Castillo and told him several times to stop, adding that he would deploy his Taser if the suspect didn't comply. Castillo refused to stop and was hit with the Taser.
"Once Alex was on the ground, he was able to roll over on his back and placed his right hand behind his back. Not knowing if he was reaching for a weapon, I advised Alex to stop reaching behind his back," Qualls said. "Alex continued reaching behind his back and was making a pulling motion with his hand. I pulled the trigger on the Taser again."
Castillo stood up and took off running on Old Highway 62. Qualls caught up to him and tackled him to the ground, where he was arrested. Castillo said he fled because he had warrants, and Qualls found marijuana in his pants.
"I had dispatch check Alex for warrants and the status of his driver's license. Dispatch advised that Alex's driver's license was suspended and he had outstanding warrants for his arrest for child sexual abuse, attempting to elude, driving under the influence, and unauthorized use of a motor vehicle," Qualls said.
Qualls examined Castillo and the area where the Taser struck him. The prongs were lodged in his shirt and in the waistband of a pair of shorts he was wearing underneath his pants. The prongs didn't penetrate his skin.
"After getting Alex into custody, I noticed the the vehicle Alex had been driving was parked farther up the road from where Alex had stopped the vehicle," Qualls said. "I did noticed that during the pursuit, Alex had a front seat passenger in the vehicle who fled sometime during the foot chase."
Officers were unable to find the passenger, and Castillo said he only knew him as "Cy."
Castillo was transported to the Cherokee County Detention Center and booked in on charges of attempting to elude, resisting arrest, possession of marijuana, driving under suspension, and the warrants.
