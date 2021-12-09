Man who killed sheriff's dad still in prison

A man fled to Memphis, Tennessee, after killing the father of Sequoyah County Sheriff Larry Lane Jr. in 2018, but officers quickly caught up with him.
On Aug. 31, 2018, Ricky Don Rainwater, of Fort Smith, strangled 67-year-old Larry Lane Sr. Rainwater had been loaned a truck by someone in Sequoyah County, and he drove the vehicle to Lane’s residence in Keys.
Rainwater stole Lane’s truck, cash, cell phone and bank cards after killing him. When the truck Rainwater initially drove to Cherokee County was not returned, a warrant was issued for him out of Sequoyah County for unauthorized use of a vehicle.
Charges were also filed against Rainwater in Cherokee County for larceny of an automobile.
Cherokee County Sheriff Jason Chennault, who was undersheriff at the time of the murder, said authorities were able to obtain bank records that showed the cards were being used along Interstate 40 in Missouri.
Authorities located Rainwater after receiving information from his ex-girlfriend, who indicated he had checked into a mental facility in Memphis.
Local police arrested Rainwater and transported him to the Shelby County Detention Center in Memphis. Lane's trucked was later recovered in West Memphis, Arkansas, in a Walmart parking lot.
The charges of first-degree murder and robbery by force or fear were added in September 2018.
Rainwater pleaded not guilty to first-degree murder, robbery by force and fear, and larceny of an automobile during his initial appearance and a jury trial began in January 2020.
Rainwater told authorities that "bothered" him, so he put Lane to "sleep.” The medical examiner said Lane’s cause of death was manual strangulation.
District Attorney Jack Thorp referred to Rainwater as an "excuse-making machine" during his closing statement.
Crystal Jackson, who represented Rainwater, said in her closing statement that her client had been "up front and honest" about stealing Lane’s truck, debit card, and cash. She urged jurors to believe Rainwater when he said Lane made unwanted advances the night of the homicide.
Jurors deliberated for nearly three hours before they found Rainwater guilty of second-degree murder and first-degree robbery.
Rainwater was sentenced of life in prison with the possibility of parole for second-degree murder, and 20 years for first-degree robbery. He is currently incarcerated at Lawton Correctional Facility.
