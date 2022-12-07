An area man who shot at law enforcement officers over the summer was sentenced to 20 years in federal custody after pleading guilty.
According to the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation, Bradley Mouse pleaded guilty to four counts of assault with intent to commit murder in Indian Country, and one count of use, carry, brandish, and discharge of a firearm during and in relation to a crime of violence.
Deputies with the Cherokee Nation Marshal Service were in the Moody area July 27 to serve a domestic violence arrest warrant on Mouse. The marshals were the primary in this case, due to the McGirt ruling, but they asked the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office for assistance.
Two deputies and two CNMS deputies were approaching the front door when Mouse began shooting from inside the house. All four returned fire, and the bullets struck Mouse, who fled into a nearby wooded area.
The deputies called for backup, and several law enforcement agencies were quick to respond: Tahlequah Police Department, Grand River Dam Authority Police, Oklahoma Highway Patrol, and District 27 Drug and Violent Crime Task Force. After about 1-1/2 hours, a CNMS sniper spotted the injured man walking through the woods, and he was taken into custody.
