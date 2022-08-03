A Native American man who shot at law enforcement officers is being held without bond ahead of his initial court appearance.
According to the Cherokee Nation Attorney General’s Office, Bradley Mouse was arrested on four counts of shooting with intent to kill, possession of a firearm in the commission of a felony, possession of firearm after former conviction of a felony, and domestic abuse assault and battery.
Deputies with the Cherokee Nation Marshal Service were in the Moody area July 27 to serve a domestic violence arrest warrant on Mouse, and they asked the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office for assistance.
Sheriff Jason Chennault said two deputies and two CNMS deputies were approaching the front door when Mouse allegedly began shooting from inside the house. All four returned fire, striking Mouse, who fled into a nearby wooded area.
The deputies called for backup, and several law enforcement agencies were quick to respond: Tahlequah Police Department, Grand River Dam Authority Police, Oklahoma Highway Patrol, and District 27 Drug and Violent Crime Task Force. After about 1-1/2 hours, a CNMS sniper spotted the injured man walking through the woods, and he was taken into custody. CN EMS personnel were on standby and treated Mouse’s injuries. He was transported to W.W. Hastings by deputy marshals.
Deputies James Carver and McKinsey Fuson were put on administrative leave pending the investigation. Chennault said the two will returned to duty after they’ve been interviewed.
“I was on scene and I’m confident it was a justifiable shooting on their part. Once they get done with the steps they have to go through by policy, we’ll put them back to work,” Chennault said.
Charges from the attorney general’s office are pending, and Mouse is slated for an initial appearance in CN District Court on Aug. 16.
The names of the two deputies with CNMS who returned fire were not released.
