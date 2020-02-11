A local man accidentally pulled out his Department of Corrections ID card when police officers asked him to take his hands out of his pockets.
On Feb. 7, Tahlequah Police Sgt. Bryan Qualls was patrolling near the Royal Oaks apartments when he noticed a man who was acting suspiciously. Anthony Drywater looked back at the officer and then walked to the front door of an apartment.
“Once he got to the door, he just stood in front of it until I drove past,” Qualls said in the police report. “This seemed odd to me, since it did not appear that he knocked on the door nor did he attempt to open the door.”
Qualls turned around and headed back toward the apartments, but the man was gone. The officer drove to the Cherokee Inn apartments and saw Drywater in the area. Qualls was going to make contact with Drywater due to the suspicious behavior, and because there had been criminal activity reported in the area.
Drywater said he came from an apartment at Cherokee Inn, but denied being at Royal Oaks. While he was speaking with the officer, he put his hands in his pockets, and Qualls told him not to do that.
As he pulled his hands out of his pockets, the suspect mistakenly pulled out his Oklahoma DOC ID card. Qualls asked to see the card, and Drywater mumbled, “F**k.” The officer asked him if he had warrants, and he said he didn’t.
Qualls asked Drywater if he had any weapons and he said didn’t, but when Qualls said he was going to check, Drywater responded, “Don’t do that, please.”
Qualls patted the man down and found a syringe in one pocket and a knife in another. Drywater admitted he had illegal narcotics on him as well. He had two baggies of marijuana and a baggie of methamphetamine in one pocket.
Drywater was taken to the Cherokee County Detention Center and booked for possession of a controlled dangerous substance, possession of marijuana, and possession of drug paraphernalia.
