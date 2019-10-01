A Wagoner man was arrested after he was found doing drugs in the bathroom at Atwoods.
On Sept. 25, Tahlequah Police Officer Josh Girdner was notified that a man was in the store bathroom and he was doing drugs. Officer Gary Smith said he was flagged down by a woman who said the man is her boyfriend and he stole a package of syringes from Cherokee Hills Pharmacy.
Officers went into the bathroom of the store and could see someone was in the stall with a package of syringes lying on the floor near the subject's feet.
"Officer Smith and I decided to wait outside the restroom until the subject exited, in fear that he would potentially destroy possible evidence if he knew we were inside the restroom waiting on him," Girdner said in the report.
After waiting for about five minutes, officers entered the bathroom and knocked on the stall the man was in. They announced they were police officers, and a short time later, Jacob Neugin exited the stall.
The man told officers he had a gun and it was lying on the ground beside the toilet. Neugin was immediately placed in handcuffs while Girdner entered the stall.
"Upon entering the stall, I observed a syringe in the toilet, a Heritage Rough Rider Revolver lying beside the toilet, a bottle lid that contained a pink-in-color pill residue lying on the floor in front of the toilet, and a package of nine syringes also lying on the floor," said Girdner.
Officers discovered that the revolver was loaded with five .22 caliber rounds, and the hammer of the gun was in the cocked-back position and was ready to fire.
Neugin admitted that he was injecting pills with the syringe that was found in the toilet, and the gun belonged to him. They asked him if he stole the package of syringes and he said he bought them.
They did confirm that he did purchase the package.
A records check revealed that Neugin had a felony charge in North Carolina for larceny of a motor vehicle, and he is currently on a deferred sentence for a DUI charge. He also was charged for transporting a loaded firearm and carrying firearms while intoxicated.
Neugin was transported to the Cherokee County Detention Center where he was charged with possession of controlled dangerous substance, possession of paraphernalia, public intoxication, possession of a firearm after former conviction of a felony, possession of a firearm while intoxicated, and carrying a loaded firearm.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.