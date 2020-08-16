Managing nuisance armadillos

Armadillos feed on invertebrates such as insects and earthworms by digging in loose soil. This digging can become a nuisance when it happens in the home landscape or garden. Damage is generally most pronounced in the summer months as lawns and gardens are irrigated, which makes the soil easier to dig in and brings invertebrates closer to the surface.
Armadillo damage is easy to identify, as it is noted by multiple shallow holes (usually up to 6 inches deep). They will often root similarly to pigs, especially in loose mulch.
Armadillos frequently dig and root in lawns or in mulch. Tree squirrel and skunk damage can look similar, but is usually smaller in diameter and depth compared to armadillo damage.
If damage is excessive and exceeds tolerance, trapping should be considered. While armadillos can be caught easily, after a few episodes of trapping and disposing of the animal, you may decide the damage is tolerable after all. If so, consider cutting back on irrigation to lessen the likelihood of future damage. Armadillos are not protected in Oklahoma and may be trapped all year.
Trapping is highly effective using an approximately 12- by 12- by 32-inch live catch trap and funnels to direct the armadillo into the trap. Poultry wire (at least 12 inches tall) held up with rebar or other rigid stakes works well for the funnels.
Do not leave any space between the trap door and the wire or the armadillo is likely to push through the gap. Place the trap either in the area of the landscape where damage is pronounced or where armadillos are entering the landscape, if known. Irrigate the area immediately around the trap to increase chances of capturing the armadillos, as they seem to be attracted to freshly irrigated lawns. Also, line the bottom of the trap with freshly dug soil to attract the armadillos and to help them feel secure entering the trap.
Once trapped, it is not legal to move the armadillo to another location and release it, unless you have landowner permission, or you may choose to call a professional nuisance wildlife control operator to have him remove the animal.
If you do decide to kill the armadillo, do it as humanely as possible. A shot to the head or spine with a .22-caliber rimfire rifle or high-velocity pellet air rifle will work. Before shooting, make certain there are no rocks or other hard objects under the armadillo to reduce the chance of ricochet, and wear eye protection to prevent debris from injuring your eyes. When disposing of the carcass, be sure to abide by all Oklahoma Department of Wildlife regulations.
You may elect to clean and consume the armadillo, as they are highly edible and provide an excellent source of meat. Furthermore, their shells can be used to make helmets or soup bowls. Armadillo are capable of transmitting diseases to humans, such as leprosy, but such incidences are rare. To reduce the potential of leprosy transmission, use gloves when handling the armadillo or the trap and ensure that the meat is cooked thoroughly.
For additional tips on dealing with nuisance armadillo, view Oklahoma State Extension publication NREM-9029 or contact the Cherokee County OSU Extension office at 918-456-6163.
Garrett Ford is an agriculture educator for the Oklahoma Cooperative Extension Service in Cherokee County.
