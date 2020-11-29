Here in Oklahoma, we are no strangers to sudden changes in the weather. While we try to be prepared whenever extreme weather strikes us, there is unfortunately not much we can do to protect our trees. As such, some of our most beautiful landscape trees will incur some amount of damage throughout the year.
As a home or property owner, you have the right and responsibility to manage your trees however you wish after they are damaged. Sometimes they are salvageable, while other times having the tree removed is the better option whenever it receives damage from harsh winds and ice storms.
You should assess the tree carefully to determine which course of action is best. Trees are very resilient and unless the tree has been entirely uprooted, it will likely survive the damage. It may become an eyesore and it certainly will not ever return to its full beauty, but it will most likely remain alive for years to come.
Although the tree will survive, it may become a hazard due to a loss of structural integrity. In general, if more than half of the tree canopy is noticeably damaged, it is worth considering tree removal. It is critical that you opt to utilize an ISA-certified arborist for tree removal.
The International Society of Arboriculture is a well-known organization that defines the line between a "tree service" and an arborist. Joe's Tree Service can do an excellent job at cleaning up and they probably offer cheaper rates than any ISA-certified arborist, but remember that you always get what you pay for. Joe's Tree Service may not have any type of insurance and they might not be the best choice for a tree that is 6 feet from the corner of your house.
Obviously, tree removal will only be needed for large, well-established trees. If the tree is recently planted - say, less than five years in the ground on your property - you may elect to just replace the juvenile tree. If you are replanting a removed mature tree or a recently planted young tree, refer to OSU Extension Factsheet HLA-6415: Training Young Shade and Ornamental Trees.
If you determine to leave the tree standing, you will likely need to rehab it to attempt to restore it to its former beauty. This can be done, but it will be laborious, and it will not happen overnight. A series of pruning sessions will be needed for several years in order to restore the tree. Details on pruning ornamental trees can be found in OSU Extension Factsheet HLA-6409: Pruning Ornamental Trees.
There are more details pertaining to the management of storm damaged trees in OSU Extension Factsheet EPP-7323. All of the mentioned factsheets are available online or in print from the Cherokee County OSU Extension Office. As always, please contact to Cherokee County OSU Extension Office with questions at 918-456-6163.
Garrett Ford is an agriculture educator for the Oklahoma Cooperative Extension Service in Cherokee County.
