A preliminary hearing has been postponed until later this month for a felony case in which a Hulbert man is accused of ramming his truck into another vehicle while people were inside it.
One count of battery with a dangerous weapon was filed in Cherokee County District Court against Joseph Anthony Michael Rush, 34, on March 23, 2023.
During his initial appearance, the defendant pleaded not guilty to the charge and received no bond.
According to court documents, on March 16, 2023, Rush reportedly battered the victim and a 3-year-old child, by hitting their Chevrolet Camaro with them inside the vehicle, with his Chevrolet Cheyenne pick-up truck, “with intent to do them bodily harm.”
The defendant is scheduled to appear in court at 1:30 p.m. on Aug. 30, 2023, with Associate District Judge Joshua King presiding. Rush is represented by local attorney Rachel Dallis, while Assistant District Attorney Justin Vann is representing the state.
