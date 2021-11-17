A medical manufacturing conglomerate is making strides in its quest to open shop in the area, the Tahlequah Regional Development Authority was told Wednesday night, Nov. 17.
During the Development Committee update, CEO-President Nathan Reed said the Heartland Advanced Medical Manufacturing Regional Cluster is moving forward.
“We are traveling to Washington, D.C., on Dec. 1, and we’re going to meet with Arkansas Rep. Steve Womack, Oklahoma Rep. Tom Cole, and Texas Rep. Jodey Arrington. They all have close contacts with the Congressional Budget Committee that’s going to help decide where the money goes in these grants,” said Reed.
The committee met with Jim Terrell Nov. 10 about a possible partnership. Terrell was asked to recruit on finders' fee retail and restaurant clients, and light manufacturing companies.
“We’ve been working with him to try to figure out exactly how the process works for the last month or two,” said Reed.
The project to fix signs to the entrances of the Business and Technology Park on Choctaw Street and Allen Road is also moving forward.
“We talked with [Tony Pivec, Indian Capital Technology Center superintendent] and he’s got materials ordered and they are starting on the south side, the one on Choctaw Street,” said Reed.
During his president’s report, Reed said Gil Miller Roofing won the bid on a job for a leaky roof to the C3/CustomerContactChannels building. The bid was for $1,825 and work has already began.
A proposal for the Business Resource Center was submitted to the state’s American Rescue Plan Act portal. Reed said this would create TREC - Tahlequah Regional Entrepreneur Center.
“That’s basically outcome of the Startup Junkie plan, and this would help fund the three areas: people, programs and place,” said Reed.
What's next
The next Tahlequah Regional Development Authority meeting is Dec. 15 at 5:30 p.m. in the council chambers at City Hall.
