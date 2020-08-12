Many employers work to accommodate the sick, safeguard others

COVID-19 has forced people out of work, leaving it up to employers to financially back or protect them from illness during the health crisis.
Companies have had to adapt to the pandemic and implement new policies for workers who have been exposed to COVID-19, are showing symptoms, or have tested positive for the virus. There have also been issues for those with loved ones who have become ill, or if their children’s day cares have had to close.
Cherokee Nation has been checking temperatures and implementing mask protocols at its properties for months, and those who come into close contact with someone who has tested positive are self-reporting to their supervisors, and being directed to a testing site. According to the tribe, employees can still receive pay if they have to stay home.
“If the employee receives a recommendation to quarantine from a medical provider or the COVID-19 call center staff, they will be eligible to receive administrative leave during their quarantine,” the tribe said in a statement to the Daily Press. “If an employee chooses to self-quarantine without the recommendation of a medical provider or the COVID-19 call center staff, they would rely on their personal time off or accrued sick leave during their self-quarantine.”
Tribal workers who test positive for the coronavirus can return to work if at least 10 days have passed since symptoms first appeared, and no sooner than three days after recovery from their symptoms. Any employee who tests positive, but is asymptomatic, is asked to quarantine for 14 days.
Throughout the pandemic, groceries stores have remained open, so employees have been deemed essential workers. Places like Walmart have implemented policies to keep their staff paid when forced to quarantine.
Walmart recently extended its COVID-19 Emergency Leave Policy through Aug. 31, providing pay for up to two weeks for those who are mandated to quarantine by a health care provider, government or the company itself. Employees with concerns related to the virus can choose to quarantine for two weeks, but they are not paid during their time away unless they use their personal time off. Workers diagnosed with COVID-19 can receive paid leave for up to two weeks, and then partial pay replacement for up to 26 weeks with a medical certification.
Realtors are a different breed, as they are independent contractors in real estate offices. At Century 21 Wright Real Estate, Steven Wright said real estate agents have tools to be able to work if they have to quarantine.
“Realtors are all commission,” said Wright. “Luckily, we have a lot of tools that we’ve given them to where they technically don’t even need to be here. They can do a lot of the stuff they do from home or on the road. If they feel fine, it shouldn’t be too disruptive to their job, other than the fact that they wouldn’t be showing houses.”
If an agent must be hospitalized or is too sick to work, Century 21 would help that individual with any ongoing transactions or negotiations so the deal can be closed and the agent can be paid. However, Wright said the agents would not be able to earn pay from new transactions, as they are generated by the agents themselves. He said several of the agents, who are technically sell-employed, received relief from the Economic Injury Distorter Loan program to help cover expenses. Fortunately for the agency, it has not had any agents or employees test positive.
“We had a record-breaking month last month – the biggest month in company history,” said Wright. “Our market is booming. We’re still showing houses and touring, using masks whenever we show, and distancing protocols.”
Wright said workers the business does employ, like receptionists and bookkeepers, would be taken care of and paid if they had to miss work because of the pandemic.
Multiple requests to the Reasor’s Foods corporate office were not returned by press time. Two people describing themselves as employees contacted the Daily Press to say they were told to quarantine for 14 days after possible exposure to someone who tested positive. They said they did not receive compensation.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.