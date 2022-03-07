Cherokee County residents have seen a price hike at the pump and in other sectors of the economy, which has many of them asking why. In response, former educators and business owners are chiming in.
According to the American Automobile Association, as of March 7, the national average for regular gas is $4.065. Oklahomans are paying $3.646 per gallon, which isn’t far from what Tahlequah residents are paying.
“There’s a confluence of factors — it’s both,” said
David Wessel, director of the Hutchins Center on Fiscal and Monetary Policy at the Brookings Institution, told NBC News that “a lot of things" have increased demand.
"There's a lot that’s kept supply from responding accordingly, [and] as a result we have inflation," he said.
He added that stimulus packages – from the Obama administration, to clean up the 2008 recession, as well as pandemic packages from both the Trump and Biden administrations – also had an effect. But he argues those packages were necessary to keep the economy ginning along.
Robert Lee, a former educator, pointed out the primary reason for inflation is supply and demand.
“We have to acknowledge that Tahlequah is an island of high gas prices. Even at a filling station in Tulsa, it’s 20 cents less than in Tahlequah. Supply and demand is the big issue here,” said Lee.
Lee said Russian oil makes up less than 10 percent of total U.S. imports, which suggests gasoline prices will soon taper off.
Tyler Shockley, Realtor at Century 21 Wright Real Estate, said housing prices are also affected by supply and demand, and that an increased demand has swelled home prices over the past year.
“Demand for people moving is what is driving up prices locally. In our market, we have more people coming into town than what we are used to. Our supply has increased, but we are still selling more real estate,” said Shockley.
Despite having a greater supply than what Wright Real Estate held last year, prices are still up because locals are offering above-market prices to ensure they can land homes.
From January to February 2021, the average home here sold for $148,000. This year during that same time frame, the average sale price jumped to $208,000, an increase of 40 percent. During this period, no city or county leader or entity has enacted or changed a policy that would affect the housing spike.
In Washington, to increase the fuel supply, President Biden’s advisers are planning a trip to Saudi Arabia to improve relations and negotiate an increase of oil exports to the U.S.
“Biden is going to Saudi Arabia to pump output to make up the difference,” said Lee. “The whole war with Ukraine, that’s an unknown. I can’t imagine the impact that will create worldwide, not just for us. The idea of unintended consequences is out there."
Many economists have argued the economy operates most effectively when it is predictable. In this light, Lee suggests Jerome Powell, chair of the Federal Reserve, should freeze interest rates for the next year. However, Powell has announced interest rates will rise at least three times this year.
“That would create a known factor, if he said we will not be raising interest rates because there is uncertainty everywhere else. They need to be cognizant of the economy,” he said.
Brent Been, a Tahlequah educator with an emphasis in civics, said these hikes couldn’t come at a worse time.
“The timing of the Fed's tight money policy is of the utmost importance because rate hikes can lead to a recession. Currently, wages are up, and the unemployment rate is 3.8 percent, and this current inflationary pressure is undermining the positive side of the recovery,” said Been.
Lee also believes reopening the Keystone XL pipeline will do nothing to improve gasoline prices because the U.S. lacks the ability to refine tar sands.
“The Keystone XL Pipeline gas was dirty gas,” he said. "We don’t have refineries for it. It would have been shipped off to other countries. We should be asking, 'why don’t the Canadians want it?' For one thing, they don’t have refineries for it, either.”
Both Been and Lee argue that the occupant of the White House has little control over gas prices and inflation.
“How many trillions is our economy worth? No one person or corporation will control it all,” Lee said.
Like Lee, Been attributes price hikes to supply and demand.
“Inflation occurs when an economy grows due to increased spending without an accompanying increase in the production of goods and services. The current inflation is the result of a combination of factors. When pandemic restrictions were lifted, demand began to outpace supply. That was coupled with global supply chain problems, and shuttered factories also related to the pandemic. It is completely inaccurate to affix blame for the rise in gasoline consumer prices on a particular administration,” he said.
Been said gas costs are impacted by a number of factors, which include marketing prices, distribution, the cost of crude oil, maintenance issues at refineries, OPEC policy, and sometimes corporate price gouging.
“The war in Ukraine will add to the gas price in the United States as well. BP, Shell, and ExxonMobil have all pulled their financial investments from two major Russian oil companies,” he said.
In a TDP Saturday Facebook Forum on last week, several people chimed in.
“It's never one thing, it's a combination of many things, including the things listed above. What's happening now worldwide is a perfect storm,” said Cathy Cott.
Jack Webb said the pandemic exacerbated price inflation.
“Many things combine to cause inflation, but the biggest contributor is coming out of a very depressed economy. People are living their lives once more, buying large consumer goods. These consumer goods weren't being manufactured in large quantities for over a year. Supply and demand set the price of goods,” he said.
What you said
In a poll on the TDP website, readers were asked who or what was most responsible for inflation, and 11 percent said supply and demand, exacerbated by the pandemic; 8 percent said the previous president; 43 percent said the current president; 15 percent said corporate greed; 5 percent said the Fed and other aspects of government, including Congress; 2 percent said global markets; and 15 percent said a combination of these factors.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.