While some people throughout the country have already started their spring break vacations, it appears most locals don’t plan to take any long trips next week when local schools are out.
Linda Spyres at Vacations R Us in Tahlequah said she hasn’t had anyone book trips through her for spring break.
“If they’re doing spring break, they’re driving,” she said. “They just can’t go anywhere right now, or if they can, there are a lot of hoops to go through, and a lot of places in the Caribbean and Mexico do not want spring breakers. So it’s just been dry right now.”
Last year, as the COVID-19 pandemic started to take its toll on the U.S. economy, tourist destinations and the hospitality industry were among the hardest hit. It led to cheap prices for traveling and accommodations, but that seems to have changed, according to Spyres. That, along with rising gasoline prices, hasn’t made it easier for excursions.
“[Prices] are about where they were before the pandemic,” said Spyres. “I think that’s because a lot of them are doing lower occupancy rates. They’re cutting down on the number of people, so they’re keeping the rates up. I’ve not found any great deals.”
The good deals Spyres has found have been for cruises, but continued cancellations have prevented any ships from setting sail. In fact, several cruise lines decided this week to extend their halt on departures until at least June.
As for last-minute trips, Spyres said they aren’t many options, unless travelers choose to just hop into their vehicles and take off.
“It’s all in the United States right now,” she said. “Europe won’t let us in yet. We have the worst record of taking care of the coronavirus, and they don’t want us. For the cruises, there is talk of a vaccine passport. I would say if people want to travel internationally, then they probably need to get vaccinated with both shots, because I think that’s probably going to come into fruition as being required.”
The Daily Press asked readers what their plans are for the upcoming spring break, and many respondents said they’ll stay close to home.
“We will be staying here in the local area, working on the garden and doing some home projects,” said Cathleen Truitt Morales. “Maybe a hike or two around area lakes. For now, it will have to do. Soon enough, we will be free to travel like before.”
LaShay Barnes pointed out the heavy traffic, foot and otherwise, that popular spring break spots tend to attract.
“Due to this, we have always stayed in or stayed home during spring break, and that will be true again this year, vaccine or no vaccine,” said Barnes.
Courtney Faye said she’s all for experiencing the area’s outdoor scenery.
“I’m all about getting out in the secluded nature and beauty of Tahlequah,” Faye said. “Plenty of spots to enjoy spring break and social distance.”
David Watts said he hasn’t stopped traveling at all since the pandemic started, and he will continue to do so while prices are cheap.
“I’m traveling as much as possible before prices go back up,” said Watts. “I’ve spent all of that government money on trips. The only downside is stuff has been closed, and of course the masks, but otherwise I’ve been enjoying it. I'm not worried about tourism at all; hopefully for our economy and local businesses, there will be enough confidence and pent-up demand that it will be a record year.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.