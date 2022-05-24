Many locals plan to head to river, lake for weekend

From the Illinois River to Lake Tenkiller, many area residents hope to spend the Memorial Day weekend enjoying the outdoors here in Cherokee County.
Concerns remain about high water levels due to recent flooding, but that has not stopped locals from promoting their favorite spots. And the owners of marinas and river resorts expect a high volume of traffic, beginning Friday afternoon.
Ron Holloway, an owner/operator of Barnacle Bill's Marina on the lake, said their restaurant will not be open for Memorial Day, but they will still be selling fuel and ice.
Barbara Kelley, of Diamondhead Resort on the Illinois River, expects an "incredibly large" turnout.
"We will have live music Friday, Saturday and Sunday at the campgrounds and gravel bar," Kelley said. "It'll be red dirt music."
In the May 21 Saturday Forum on Facebook, the Tahlequah Daily Press asked what area residents plan to do this weekend, and several expressed concern about the weather.
"We like Sixshooter Marina and wanted to camp, but our spot got flooded," said Patti Gulager.
Located in Cookson, on Lake Tenkiller, Six Shooter Marina is open for the Memorial Day weekend.
"I love Barnacle Bill's in the Lakewood area of Lake Tenkiller. The operators have done an amazing job updating it and the food is delicious," said Susan Feller.
Some respondents said they are not fond of the large crowds that flock to float operators, marinas and restaurants in the area over the holiday weekend.
"We love Barnacle Bill’s and the new owners," said Dawnya Madina. "I’ll be waiting until after the crazy Memorial Day crowds are gone to start going."
Those not interested in spending time in the heat amid throngs of people can follow the lead of Tahlequah resident Brent Been.
"I’m going to sit back in my easy chair, and watch a classic motion picture marathon at home," said Been. "I used to work at War Eagle and Hanging Rock, and I know Memorial Day is a good day to avoid the river, as well as the lake. Too peoply out there."
