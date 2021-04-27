Many locals report mild side effects from shots

As COVID-19 vaccines are becoming more available and municipalities continue to ease restrictions, some area residents are starting to feel optimistic about the pandemic, while others remain guarded in their everyday activities.
Among the local leaders in distributing vaccines is the Cherokee Nation Health Services. As of Friday, the system had administered 56,374 doses of the vaccine, offering the Moderna, Pfizer, and Johnson & Johnson serums. The number of patients visiting CNHS’s clinics for shots has slowed down, though.
“Recently there has been a decrease in demand for the COVID-19 vaccine and CNHS has administered fewer doses as a result,” said Dr. R. Stephen Jones, executive director of CNHS.
Taken off the distribution chain for a brief period was the Johnson & Johnson vaccine. The use of the one-dose vaccine was halted on April 13, citing recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevent and the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. CNHS was one of the entities to administer the vaccine prior to its suspension.
“The CNHS followed the recommendation and notified appropriate staff to not administer this vaccine until further notice,” said Jones. “This recommendation was based on six cases of an unusual blood clotting disorder that developed in six women between the age of 18-48. The reported clotting disorder is called cerebral venous thrombosis that developed six to 16 days after these women received the vaccine.”
The CDC has since lifted the suspension. The Oklahoma State Department of Health followed in line, as it announced Monday that it would resume administration of the vaccine, effective immediately. CNHS followed the recommendation of the CDC Advisory committee on Immunization Practices.
“In accordance with this decision, Cherokee Nation Health Services has resumed use of the vaccine for appropriate individuals,” said Jones.
Meanwhile, many locals appear to have a sense of pride after becoming fully vaccinated. But there are still a number of people who don’t plan on taking it, citing their bravery as a reason for not heeding health recommendations.
In a Daily Press Saturday Forum on Facebook, readers were asked if they’ve receive vaccines, if they are still following safety protocols, and whether a business’s safety protocols would give them more or less reason to shop there.
Stephanie Gilbert said she hasn’t received a shot, doesn’t intend to the in the future, and only wears masks when specifically required to do so.
“If you’re that dang scared, maybe you don’t really trust your mask or shots,” Gilbert said. “I choose not to live my life in fear. I choose to breathe fresh air.”
After receiving a vaccine, Kay Casady continues to mask up in public and will do so for as long as necessary.
“We order out and go to the grocery [store] now,” she said. “Looking forward to some semblance of normalcy. [I] appreciate any business who has our safety in mind and will definitely shop with them.”
Patti Gulager said she only spends money with businesses that still implement safety protocols. Meanwhile, Trena Wilroy said she walked out of a store recently because she was asked to wear a mask.
Several respondents discussed what side effects they experienced from the vaccines. Jane Lawrence received two Moderna shots. Most felt tired for a few days afterward.
“My arm was sore for two days with the first, then my arm was sort for three and I felt yucky for one day with the second,” she said. “I still follow all the protocols; I want to be part of the solution.”
Jackie Cook Tyler and her husband received two doses of the Pfizer vaccine.
“I had a sore arm with first shot and he broke out with red bumps, but it went away quickly,” said Tyler. “Second shot, no sore arm for me and no break outs for my husband. We continue to wear masks and social distance, but we go out.”
Sherry Smith receive the Johnson & Johnson with no side effects after a month, and continues to wear a mask when out in public. However, Kelley Robertson reported feeling sick for at least a week after receiving the J&J shot.
While the participants differed in their reactions to the pandemic, it was apparent all of them hope to see things return to the way they were before the outbreak.
The media relations coordinator for Northeastern Health System recently had her last day of employment at the facility, and the health care provider had not found a replacement by press time. The Daily Press reached out to NHS personnel, but inquiries were not returned immediately.
