Area residents gathered with city officials Tuesday, March 8 to discuss how American Rescue Plan Act funds should be used.
Mayor Sue Catron said the city was awarded just under $3 million in ARPA funds, but the money cannot be allocated toward paying off debt or pensions.
A handful of concerned citizens wanted those funds to be spent on resources for the homeless population. But Ed Hayworth said feeding the homeless is making the situation worse by encouraging more to move in.
“Then the crime rate is increasing, and you all know that, but throwing sandwiches at them is like throw bandaids at somebody with cancer. What they need is some marketable skills so we can train them, and – I’m also fully aware that mental health issues is a major, major concern with those people – we could address that with some counseling, psychiatric care, or something,” said Hayworth.
Dr. Jennifer Mathis would like to see recovery housing in Tahlequah.
“Tahlequah has a tremendous unmet need for temporary housing, both male and female, that will support sobriety. Most recovery housing in this state does not support medications in particular for opioid addiction, and we know addiction treatment without medication has a 90 percent failure rate,” she said.
Mathis said combining medication for addiction treatment and behavioral health care has the same rate of success as diabetes treatment.
“When a person combines a sober living environment and behavioral health care with medications, that therapy together is just as successful as someone going to a residential treatment center,” said Mathis.
Marcus Buchanan, of Cherokee County Health Services Council, said there are several programs geared toward residential treatment centers.
“We have found a few different properties in town that would be good for it, be ideal for it. It’s just getting the stigma reduced for people who accept this type of funding to go toward such a program,” he said.
Rev. Tammy Schmidt cited a dire need for a warming and cooling station. Schmidt explained that Police Chief Nate King had opened the jail as a temporary shelter during the February 2021 historic winter storm, but those experiencing homelessness wouldn’t take advantage of that.
“Many of them would not want to go to those kinds of places because even though they’ve been told there would be no warrants or anything of that nature, they still refused to do so,” said Schmidt.
Another proposal Schmidt suggested was recycled items that could be exchanged for cash to tackle problems while helping those in need.
Rev. Darrell Christopher echoed Schmidt's proposal on a warming and cooling station.
“I just can’t imagine a city this size not having a warming station. Just put yourself in other people's shoes,” he said.
Christopher said there is a need for meaningful and sustainable employment for the homeless.
“Work program, job training, placement programs. Meaningful and sustainable employment is the key to creating and maintaining housing stability. Unemployment, underemployment and low wages relative to rent are frequent causes of homelessness,” said Christopher.
Ward 1 City Councilor Bree Long advised there are local programs geared toward that, and Christopher said he’s not seeing it succeed here.
Some residents wanted to see ARPA funds being used to bring in more revenue for the city.
Former Tahlequah Main Street Association Director Drew Haley said he would like the city to start marking the walkways.
“It’s in the Comprehensive Plan, that outlines all of the pathways to connect Tahlequah together. So a little paint and some signage, the crosswalks that we talked about,” said Haley.
Haley said there is room for additional parking in front of Norris Park, if the spaces are shifted to a slanted position.
“All you need to do is cut into where the end of the sidewalk is now, and you’ll have enough room to do slanted parking,” he said.
Jamie Hale, current TMSA director, said better lighting for the downtown corridor will not only create a safer environment, but it would also help promote night life in the area.
Tahlequah Assistant Fire Chief Mark Whittmore asked the council to consider funds being used toward TFD’s communications.
