When planning a vacation, many people look for something different: a better climate, prettier scenery, slower pace of life, cleaner air, or quieter surroundings. Others may choose to do something they enjoy but is missing or deficient in their daily lives. A good vacation can help us to reconnect with ourselves; operating as a vehicle for self-discovery and helping us get back to feeling our best. Down time allows us to forget our daily worries, and opens our mind to new ways of thinking and creativity.
Some travelers look to vacations for exciting experiences that stir emotions. Adventure, whether dangerous or romantic, provides the heightened sensation that these people seek. Many people travel to gain respite from routines, worry, and stress. Learning and discovery are strong motivators for more seasoned travelers. People may travel to learn or practice a language, study a culture, explore gourmet foods or wines, investigate spirituality, discover something about themselves, or a host of other learning pursuits. They want to see, touch, or feel something unfamiliar.
Workers who take regular time to relax are less likely to experience burnout, making them more creative and productive than their overworked, under-rested counterparts. The psychological benefits that come with more frequent vacations lead to increased quality of life, and that can lead to increased quality of work on the job.
Taking vacations can keep us healthy. Taking regular time off to 'recharge your batteries', helps keep stress levels lower, and you healthier. Getting away from work, worry, and effort enables vacationers to refresh and renew. This is the third most common reason why Americans vacation.
The number one reason why people vacation is to be together as a family. Families find they have little time to be alone together. They want to get away from the stress of home and work. They look to travel as an opportunity to rekindle relationships. Many also seek social interactions on trips, and view vacations as a time for making new friends. Spending time enjoying life with loved ones can keep relationships strong, helping you enjoy the good times more and helping you through the stress of the hard times. In fact, a study by the Arizona Department of Health and Human Services found that women who took vacations were more satisfied with their marriages.
Although going on vacation almost always costs money and time, the location will influence the cost. Money and time constrain virtually every vacation decision. By traveling close to home, or taking a short vacation, travelers can save time and money. The bottom line is that taking time away from the stresses of daily life can give us the break we need so that we can return to our lives refreshed and better equipped to handle whatever comes.
If you haven't taken a vacation lately, you may want to consider a break from your daily life. For other information about financial management, nutrition, health & wellness, parenting education or to schedule a program with the Family and Consumer Sciences Educator, contact Heather Winn, at the OSU Cooperative Extension Service in Cherokee County by phone at 918-456-6163 or e-mail at heather.winn@okstate.edu.
Heather Winn is a family and consumer sciences educator for the Oklahoma Cooperative Extension Service in Cherokee County.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.