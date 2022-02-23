Several area schools have announced that students will learn virtually on Thursday, Feb. 24, due to the freezing rain, sleet, and snow.
Briggs, Grand View, Hulbert, Keys, Lowrey, Norwood, Tahlequah, and Woodall are included in those that have canceled in-person learning thus far. The schools will later announce whether they will cancel classes for Thursday and/or Friday.
Tenkiller and Cherokee Nation schools announced they would treat Thursday as a snow day.
Northeastern State University has canceled classes in Tahlequah, Muskogee, and Broken Arrow and all facilities, including libraries.
Contact has not yet been made with Shady Grove, or Peggs Schools.
