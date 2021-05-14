Many 'virtual' employees now returning to work

On May 11, the Oklahoma State Department of Health changed Cherokee County's status from yellow to green, and on May 13, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced that fully vaccinated people would be allowed to go indoors without masks. These changes have prompted local employers to alter workplace expectations.
The COVID-19 pandemic has changed the way people work. Over the course of the past year, many have set up offices at home, but amid a drop in COVID numbers, many employees are returning to the workplace - and without their masks.
An online poll on the Tahlequah Daily Press website asked, "Have you been working virtually or from home during the pandemic, and what is your status now?" A total of 56.7 percent of users responded that they have never worked virtually, whereas 9 percent say they have mostly worked virtually and are continuing to do so. Then, 3 percent said they have occasionally worked virtually, and that will continue, and 11.9 percent say they occasionally worked virtually, but are beginning to transition back. Finally, 19.4 percent said they have been unemployed or retired during the pandemic.
Among those who have the option to work in the office or at home are local real estate agents. Realtor Steven Wright is manager at Century 21 Wright Real Estate and described the transition from the home back to the office.
"Most of our agents have been back in the office for a while," he said.
They lifted a mask policy at the office a week ago after sending an office poll that asked whether agents and staff received the vaccine, whether they planned to get it, and whether they feel comfortable lifting the mandate. They accounted for the needs of their workers, prioritizing employees who are immunocompromised.
Several agents have chosen to stay at home as long as possible.
"They have been doing most of their business distantly. Changes in this field have led us to not be in the office as frequently, whether it is implementing digital signatures, online listing submissions, or online marketing. The push is moving real estate online, so we kept business moving as usual," said Wright.
On a corresponding Saturday Forum on Facebook, Kidman Lashley said, "If my job had me working from home for over a year and then told me we need to be back in the office full time, I would be looking for a new job. There are already numerous reports of places losing employees to competitors because the competitor is offering work from home going forward. I really think it's going to be the norm going forward. Places that don't offer it are going to lose good employees to places that do."
The National Indian Women's Health Resource Center is a nonprofit prevention agency in Tahlequah that offers support to women in need. They have been back in the office for a year, and have implemented a mask mandate, which is still in effect, but may be lifted shortly. As an office with only seven full-time workers, they have chosen to wait to lift the mask mandate until everyone was fully vaccinated.
"We wear masks and sanitize daily. In three weeks, we will be fully vaccinated," said April Lee, project coordinator of Safe Journey, an underage drinking program.
Last year, NIWHSC moved all of its programs virtually, but in light of the loosening of COVID restrictions, they have started to move their events to in-person. Most recently, they were able to attend a Northeastern State University event and the Stilwell Strawberry Festival.
According to Julie Hubbard of Cherokee Nation Communications, tribal government employees worked in A and B team shifts to keep the numbers of workers in the buildings low. Principal Chief Chuck Hoskin Jr. issued a mask mandate for Cherokee Nation in May 2020.
"The A team would work M, W, F and B Team Tuesdays and Thursdays, and then teams would rotate the next week and so on. Those employees aged 65 and older, Cherokee Speakers, or with underlying health conditions were either on administrative leave with pay or worked from home," said Hubbard.
Since March, Cherokee Nation employees have started returning to work as they have in the past, but they continue to wear masks and maintain social distancing procedures until tribal officials dictate otherwise.
